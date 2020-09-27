Essential reporting in volatile times.

DWIGHT LEE RAMEY, 77, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Edgewood Manor, Lucasville, Ohio. Graveside service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Ramey Cemetery. He was born February 25, 1943, in Cabell County, a son of the late Roy Lee Ramey and Genoa Keesee Ramey. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Adkins Ramey; one daughter, Debra (Okie) Adkins of Huntington; three sons, Douglas (Crystal) Ramey of Barboursville, John (Connie) Ramey of Oliver Springs, Tenn., Travis (Jessica) Ramey of Glenwood, W.Va.; one sister, Zelma Hazelett of Pikeville, Ky.; four brothers, Douglas Ramey of Ceredo, Dexter Ramey of Branchland, W.Va., John Ramey of Columbus, Ohio, and Darrell Gene Ramey of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

