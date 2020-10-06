Essential reporting in volatile times.

EARL LLOYD ADKINS, 59, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Earl was born March 23, 1961, a son of the late Ivan Adkins and Ida Adkins Thacker. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, John Thacker; wife, La Donna Adkins; three sisters, Virginia Nicely, Phyllis Nicely, Joyce Adkins; and two brothers, Allen Adkins and Gary Adkins. He is survived by his loving partner, Sandy Bailey; daughter, Kira and Chelcie Triplett of Branchland, W.Va.; his only grandson and special buddy, Easton Triplett; one brother, Rick Adkins; two sisters, Betty Adkins and Debbie Mace; and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. Earl was a retired heavy equipment operator and member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132. He truly enjoyed pushing dirt for a living for over 30 years. Earl enjoyed being in the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by many. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bowen Cemetery by Heron Adkins. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

