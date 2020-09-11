Essential reporting in volatile times.

EARLE THOMAS COX, 83, of Ona, passed away September 7, 2020, at Huntington Health and Rehab. He was born September 18, 1936, in Spotsylvania County, Va., a son of the late William Earle and Madie Bell Webb Cox. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Cox, and brothers, Sidney and Cecil Cox. He is survived by his wife, Carol Daniels Cox; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Ronnie Cavender of Ona, Helen and Leonard Gilkerson of Lavalette, and Brenda Meadows of Huntington; one sister, Betty Laster of Virginia; grandchildren, Audrey and Bayleigh Cavender, Missy Kilgore, Casey Staley and Lisa Nelson. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

