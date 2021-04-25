EDDIE LYLE PARSONS, 60, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord April 19, 2021, in Lavalette, W.Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Dial Prichard Cemetery at Four Mile Kentuck Fork, Branchland, W.Va. He was born August 19, 1960, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Woodrow and Rosa Pack Parsons. He was also preceded in death by three of his sisters, Donna Toler, Brenda Kay Goodman and Lee Collins. He is survived by two sons, Jared of Milton and Caleb (Abby) of Smithfield, Va.; four sisters, Frances Collins of Logan, W.Va., Betty Lucas of Branchland, W.Va., Dreama Wilson of Branchland, W.Va., and Connie McComas of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two brothers, Ray Parsons of Troy, Mich., and Dennis Parsons of Branchland, W.Va.; and three grandchildren, Brooklynn, Millie and Levi. The graveside service will be led by Eddie’s longtime friend, Mr. Ray Adkins. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

