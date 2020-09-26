Essential reporting in volatile times.

EDNA LOU BALL, 90, of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 22, 2020, at home. She was born May 5, 1930, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest T. and Essie May Brown Ball. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Nibert, Dora Kuhn, Betty Keaton and Winifred Browning; and one brother, Murrell Ball. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Balls Gap Cemetery, Milton, by Pastor Dickie Jobe. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

