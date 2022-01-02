EDNA MAE HARBOUR, 93, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born October 19, 1928, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late David and Mamie Lucas King. She was retired from Prestera Mental Health Center and from George’s Laundry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Howard; two sons, Dennis W. Harbour and Vernon Harbour; one sister, Revadean Scarberry; and one brother, Earl King. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Reynolds (Wayne) of Huntington, Carolyn Morrow of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and Lisa Teeter (Robert) of Oklahoma; one son, Edward Harbour of Culloden; two sisters, Layanna Scarberry of Barboursville and Evelyn Frye of Florida; two brothers, Ray King of Barboursville and Larry King of Milton; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Rick Glass officiating. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

