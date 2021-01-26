EDWARD DANIEL “BUZZY” NASS III, 68, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. He was born June 10, 1952, in Washington, D.C., a son of the late Edward and Geraldine Reid Nass. He is also preceded in death by a son, Jason Hayes, and a daughter, Elizabeth Hope Nass. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Anne Hayes Nass; one daughter, Suzanna Nass and her fiancé Dustin Lyons; one granddaughter, Lilliana Lyons; and by a beloved nephew, Bradley Hayes. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the A.L. Higginbotham Family Cemetery, Grimms Landing, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

