EDWARD EVERETT ADKINS, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born November 3, 1930, son of the late Harry and Pearl McComas Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va. He graduated from Hamlin High School in 1948 as valedictorian. In 1952, he graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in business, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following graduation, he served four years in the United States Air Force. He started his professional career at Union Carbide Chemical Corporation in South Charleston, W.Va., retiring from there after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Pauline Paugh Adkins, and daughter, Melanie (Larry) Oyster of Ona; step-grandson, Chris Oyster of Houston, Texas; brother, Vernon (Madge) Adkins; special niece, Cathy (Buck) Conard; great-nephew, Evan Conard of Scott Depot; great-niece, Elayna (Matt) Jenkins of Bridgeport; great-great-niece, Sophia Jenkins; and a half-sister, Ruth Anna Edwards of Greensboro, N.C. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Edward. The family will observe private graveside services at Oaklawn Memorial Park, East Pea Ridge, due to COVID-19. The Reverend Shannon Blosser will officiate. Pallbearers will be Evan Conard, Eric Desmond, Matt Jenkins, Rodney Moehling, Larry Oyster and Tyson Paugh. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, or your favorite charitable organization in his honor. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Huntington Internal Medicine Group for his medical care. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
