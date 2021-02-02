EDWARD PARSONS, 87, of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully to go to his new home on January 30, 2021. He was born September 3, 1933, in Wayne County, W.Va., son of the late Grant and Lillie Parsons. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during Korea. He was a kind, gentle and loving husband, dad, Papaw, great-grandpa and brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Joyce Parsons, and a host of family and friends. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum by Pastor Tracy Mills. Remember Ed as you knew him. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallaceMasks are required, and please practice social distancing.

