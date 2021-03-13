EDWARD RAY LAYMAN SR., 59, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born July 5, 1961, in Cabell County, a son of the late Edward Fredrick Layman and Sarah Frances Hysell Layman. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Russell. He is survived by his fiancée, Kasey Blevins; one son, Edward Ray Layman Jr.; two daughters, Kim Layman and Andrea Lowe; four sisters, Juanita Layman, Connie Young, Linda Kinder and Debbie Szymanski; three brothers, Roger Layman, Charles Layman and Richard Layman; and 12 grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Friends may visit from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.