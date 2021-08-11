EDWIN LEWIS WARNICK JR., 90, of Huntington, WV, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 8, 2021. He was born June 18, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Edwin Lewis Warnick Sr. and Eulela Belle Breth Warnick. Ed was a man that loved boating, old cars, street rods, blues harmonica, and tinkering with hit and miss engines. He especially enjoyed hanging out with friends at Davis’ Place and was an avid Marshall University football fan. He grew up in Huntington, W.Va., and served in the US Navy. He worked as a Master Electrician for Houdaille Industries and was one of the last employees to leave after the plant closed in 1980. He continued his long career as an electrician at CSX and retired in 1996. He was a very talented fabricator and tinkerer, building a battery charger, welder, cherry picker crane, garage door opener, ham radio tower, winch and other things from scratch before the advent of the big box hardware stores. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine Mae Horn Warnick, and one grandson, Dennis C. Ashworth II. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Cliff King of South Point, Ohio, and Sharon and Duke Rodgers of Bellflower, Mo.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Glynn and Susan Adkins of Rockledge, Fla., and Edwin and Rose Ann Warnick III of Proctorville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Bonita (Robert), Glynn Jr., Sally (Shane), Rachel (Jason), Ashley, Shannon, Edwin IV, Holly, Shawna and Anthony; and several great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank his wonderful neighbors for keeping a watchful eye over him over the years, and a special thank you to Linda Peake for her friendship, love and care during the past several months. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Tom Baisden officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
