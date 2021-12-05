ELBERT LANCE HAYNER, 79, of Willow Wood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. He was born July 3, 1942, in Logan County, W.Va., a son of the late Sidney Hassel Hayner and Leona Jane Hager Hayner. He was retired from West Virginia American Water. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Louise Smith Hayner. He is survived by one son, Michael Hayner of Willow Wood, Ohio; and one grandson, Braxton Hayner. Services will be conducted at noon Monday, December 6, 2021, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Gordon Simpson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you