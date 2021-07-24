ELDON A. NICELY, 81, of Barboursville, passed away July 21, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. David Cardwell. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. He was born September 19, 1939, in Cabell County, a son of the late Avery and Eula Childers Nicely. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Adkins Nicely; brothers, Charles, Avery, Donald and David Nicely; his sisters, Patricia Perry and Rita Adkins; and special niece, Ida Parker. He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence, Larry, Gary and Mary and Thomas and Brenda Nicely, all of Branchland, W.Va.; great-nieces, Brittany Smith and Breanna Hall; and great-great-nephews, Jayden, Grayson and Lincoln. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
