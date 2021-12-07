ELIZABETH ANN CAMP, 83, of Ashton, W.Va., passed away December 4, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Ronald Long. Burial will be in Pete Meadows Cemetery, Glenwood. She was born November 4, 1938, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Charles Abraham and Clora Irwin Sowash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Jr. Camp; brothers and sisters, Houston Sowash, Virginia Sowash, Mary Etta Pollock, Margaret Ashworth, Roy Sowash, Imogene Sowash and Sincell Sowash. She is survived by her daughter, Regina Ann Driscoll of Ashton, and one son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Terry Camp of Glenwood; grandchildren, Emily McComas, Jacob Camp, Zachary Camp, Sheridan Camp, James Mayes, and Steven Driscoll; great-grandchildren, Easton and Kylee Hill; niece and nephews, Etta Jean and Wesley Eagon and Richard Bonci. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

