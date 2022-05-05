ELIZABETH FAY WARDEN, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born February 17, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ollie and Inez Ferguson. She is also preceded in death by husband, Raymond Warden; grandson, Matthew Warden; granddaughter, Jessica Abbott; and by one son-in-law, David Abbott. She was a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church and a member of the Cox Landing Women’s Society. She is survived by her children, Erma Abbott, Lynn Hendrix, Raymond “Pete” Warden (Cheryl), Sharon “Sally” Stepp (Roger), Joyce Lewis (Shane), Forrest “Pap” Warden and Bryan “George” Warden (Michelle); 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Cox Landing United Methodist Church with Pastor Charles Mays officiating. Burial will follow in the Warden Family Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you