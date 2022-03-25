ELLA LOUISE “LULU” BOWEN, 72, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away March 22, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Willie Wilson. She was born June 22, 1949, in Belle, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Henry and Ella Elizabeth Comer Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bowen, and her daughter-in-law, Monica Sue Bowen. Lulu is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Patrick Hansen of Ashland, Ky.; son, John Bowen, Barboursville, W.Va.; sister, Shelia Justice, Barboursville, W.Va.; nephew, John Johnson, Barboursville, W.Va.; and grandchildren, Tesla (Josh) Scarberry, Jenna Hansen and Sadie Bowen. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
