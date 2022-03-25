ELLA LOUISE “LULU” BOWEN, 72, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away March 22, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Willie Wilson. She was born June 22, 1949, in Belle, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Henry and Ella Elizabeth Comer Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bowen, and her daughter-in-law, Monica Sue Bowen. Lulu is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Patrick Hansen of Ashland, Ky.; son, John Bowen, Barboursville, W.Va.; sister, Shelia Justice, Barboursville, W.Va.; nephew, John Johnson, Barboursville, W.Va.; and grandchildren, Tesla (Josh) Scarberry, Jenna Hansen and Sadie Bowen. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you