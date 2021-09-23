ELLA LUCILLE BOWEN, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away September 21, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Bishop E.S. Harper. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born October 22, 1925, in Boone County, Ky., a daughter of the late Lawrence Carver and Nancy Ann Williams Copley. She was a homemaker, always caring for her family and a devoted member of Apostolic Life Cathedral for more than 50 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Lester "Pete" Bowen; a son Larry Dean Bowen; a daughter-in-law Gloria Jean "Dee" Bowen. She is survived by one son, Gary Lester Bowen of Ona; a daughter, Geraldine Evans (Bobby) of Ohio and family; a daughter-in-law, Mary Bowen of Huntington; several half brothers and sisters; several grandchildren including Barbie Bowen Meade (Luke) and Chris Bowen, Sharon Collins and Stacie Dillard (Rick); several great-grandchildren including Bryan and Michael Bowen, Parker Conley/Bowen; and a great-great-granddaughter, Arianna Bowen. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd. Huntington, WV 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you