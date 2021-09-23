ELLA LUCILLE BOWEN, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away September 21, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Bishop E.S. Harper. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born October 22, 1925, in Boone County, Ky., a daughter of the late Lawrence Carver and Nancy Ann Williams Copley. She was a homemaker, always caring for her family and a devoted member of Apostolic Life Cathedral for more than 50 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Lester "Pete" Bowen; a son Larry Dean Bowen; a daughter-in-law Gloria Jean "Dee" Bowen. She is survived by one son, Gary Lester Bowen of Ona; a daughter, Geraldine Evans (Bobby) of Ohio and family; a daughter-in-law, Mary Bowen of Huntington; several half brothers and sisters; several grandchildren including Barbie Bowen Meade (Luke) and Chris Bowen, Sharon Collins and Stacie Dillard (Rick); several great-grandchildren including Bryan and Michael Bowen, Parker Conley/Bowen; and a great-great-granddaughter, Arianna Bowen. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd. Huntington, WV 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd collapses in 42-38 loss to ECU
- Developers continue revitalization efforts in downtown Huntington
- KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic
- Chuck Landon: Why is MU's attendance so low?
- Family seeks answers three years after man went missing from Grayson Lake
- Autism pioneer Ruth Sullivan dies at 97
- W.Va.’s world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first responders to breaking point
- RUTH CHRIST SULLIVAN
- Lesage airport becomes private airstrip following sale
- Marshall, WVU meet in top-10 men's soccer matchup
Collections
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photos: Young Thundering Herd meets at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, men's soccer
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: East Carolina defeats Marshall, 42-38
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: A Fairfield Community Celebration of Gratitude for Dr. And Mrs. Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest pancake breakfast
- Photos: The Friends of Hospice annual mum sale