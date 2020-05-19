Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELLA MAE CARTER, 88, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Pastor Mark Hesson. She was born June 8, 1931, in Milton, a daughter of the late Cecil William Cart Sr., and Opal Chapman Cart. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Gage Carter, and three sisters, Anna Ruth Glenn, Ada Frances Smith and Sara Louise Adkins Hitchcox. Survivors include her children, David Allen Walters (Dana), Chris Darrell Carter (Bobbi) and Sharon Renee Bird; her grandchildren, Jodi Chandler, Michael Meadows, Seth Walters, Jared Walters, Coleton Carter, Nicole Salvatore, Kristen Blake, Colby Taylor and Jerika Collins; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Miles, Lindsay Luther (Andy), Mikhayla Mayes (Cameron), McKenna Meadows, Dylan Meadows, Gavin Walters, Colin Walters, Haley Smith, Millie Smith, Jessie Smith, Joel Smith, Brook Kelley, Addison Kelley, Kylee Dotson, Brea Salvatore, Rush Barber, Cole Blake and Sidney Blake; and one-great-great-grandchild, Braxton Miles Luther; one brother, Robert Cart; two sisters, Reta Jo Chittum and Donna Cart. She is also survived by a special friend, Kelly Ragland Lewis. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

