ELLEN LOUISE SCARBERRY, 83, of Ona, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born August 28, 1938, in Milton, a daughter of the late Lewis and Nora Chapman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Scarberry; one son, Owen Scarberry; and one grandson, Zachary Scarberry. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Lois Scarberry; one daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Tony Smith; one daughter-in-law, Penny Scarberry; one brother, Ralph Chapman; grandchildren, Scott Scarberry, April Cooper, Joshua Scarberry, Nicholas Smith, Chelsea Smith and Brandon Scarberry; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Aaron Hanna. Burial will be in Barker Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington and the staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

