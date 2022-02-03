ELMER ENDICOTT JR., 73, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away January 29, 2022, at home. He was born November 17, 1948, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer Endicott Sr. and the late Frances Johnson Endicott. He is preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua Sutphin. He is survived by his wife, Judy Napier Endicott; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie and Randy Meade of Huntington, and Elizabeth and James Day of Florida; one son, Danny Otsby of Pedro, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica Gallion (Gordon), Justin Meade (Cassidy) and Courtney Cotton; great-grandchildren, Alexis Sutphin, Piper Meade, Chloe Meade, Easton Gallion, Adalay Gallion and Destiny Gallion. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Jobe and Pastor Lenny Romans. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

