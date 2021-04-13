ELMER LEE BLACK JR., 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away April 8, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born August 1, 1945, in Cabell County, a son of the late Elmer Lee Black Sr. and Mary Short Black. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Daisy Smallridge; one brother, Jack Black; and one granddaughter, Adrian Nicole Black. He is survived by his wife, Georgeanna Cullum Black; one daughter, Inieze Woodrum of Huntington; one son, Pat (Stephany) Black of Huntington; siblings, Nancy Flora of Huntington, Shirley Childers Watts of Ona, Mary Bowen of Huntington, Henry Black, Ivan Black and Kenny Black, all of Huntington, and Rob Black of Michigan; four grandchildren, Shane (Bree) Black, Breann (Jacob) Black, Jadyn (Zack) Woodrum and Ryleigh Woodrum. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

