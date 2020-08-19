Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELNA DEAN LAWRENCE, 90, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born June 29, 1930, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late William Edward and Goldie Kinney Walker. She was a member of the Church in the Valley and was employed with the board of education for 19 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Lawrence; one son, David Timothy Kincaid; three sisters, Genevieve Dunlap, Thelma Dunlap and Edith Hager; two brothers, Carl Walker, Cecil “Toot” Walker; and one nephew, Ronnie Dunlap. She is survived by two nieces, Sharon McCoy and partner Liz Wiseman and Dreama David and husband Monty Seacrist. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Dr. Stan Maynard. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

