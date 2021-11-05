ELSIE LEE NELSON LINVILLE, 99, of Ona, W.Va., was carried by Angels to meet her Savior Jesus Christ on November 3, 2021. A daughter of Pearlie and Dora Smith Nelson of Martha, W.Va., she was the widow of the late George Wesley Linville. Elsie worked several years at Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington, W.Va. She made many beautiful wedding cakes and birthday cakes and catered many weddings. Preceding her in death was her husband, George Wesley Linville; one son, Georgie Wetsel Linville; three sisters, Alice Peyton, Sylvia Shaffery and Evelane Nelson; five brothers, Gordon Nelson, Luther Nelson, Auther Nelson, Alvin Nelson and Sherman Nelson. She is survived by two sons, Gearld Wesley Linville of Ona, W.Va., and Pearlie Ray (Linda) Linville of Ona, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Wesley Linville (wife Michell), Shawna Kim, Nichole Brougheon (husband David), Nancy Black, Chris Linville (Tashia) and Brian Linville; 16 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Kimberly Aldridge and Patricia Egnor. Family and friends can meet at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. The funeral procession will leave at 1 p.m. from the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Dorin Ray Garrett officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
