ELSIE VIRGINIA SHIRKEY, 82, of Culloden, W.Va., left this heavenly earth fighting the courageous battle after a long illness on January 31, 2021. She was born September 16, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wilson and Mary Arthur Meadows. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Georgetta Peters; sisters, Patricia Esposito and Shirley Litchfield; and one brother, Paul Keith Meadows; and one sister-in-law, Mae Belle Meadows. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, George Shirkey; two daughters, Willa Jean (Darrell) Price and Georgeanna Shirkey, with whom she resided the last 2 1/2 years; four brothers, Archie, Elwood (Sue), Zelin (Evelyn) and Daniel (Judy) Meadows; three grandsons, Willie, Joe and Andy Porter; eight great-grandchildren, Aaron, Courtney, Ethan, Carissa, Morgan, Alyssa, Justin and Alex. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Virginia and George were active in the Freewill Baptist conference, the church camp, the National Freewill Baptist Association and the State of WV Freewill Baptist Association, where she served for two terms on the obituary committee. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Shelton Wheeler and Rev. Randy Jeffers. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Angie Allawat of Kanawha Hospice and Trena Brown and Kim Swiney that were her Hubbard Hospice House nurses. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kanawha Hospice and Putnam Aging. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
