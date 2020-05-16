Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELVA LOUISE DAVIS, 75, of Barboursville, passed away May 12, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born June 11, 1944, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late William and Edna Catherine Alberts Lawhon. She is survived by her son, Glenn Alan “Bo” Davis of Barboursville; three brothers, Larry Lawhon and Joe Lawhon of Barboursville and Jerry Lawhon of Salt Rock. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

