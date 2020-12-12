ERICA LYNN VAUGHAN, 32, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1988, in Cabell County, a daughter of Clayton and Misty Hayes Vaughan. She is also survived by three children, Kelsey, Kendyl and Kayleb Vaughan; one sister, Chandra Freeman (Cheyne); one brother, Anthony Vaughan (Amy); maternal grandmother, Joyce Hayes; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Forest Hayes, and her paternal grandparents, James and Carol Vaughan. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Milton Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

