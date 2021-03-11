ERMA FRANCES PRITT, 86, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord and join her beloved husband, Orville G. Pritt, on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born November 8, 1934, a daughter of the late William and Mola Ashworth. She was a member of Lower Creek Community Church. She is survived by her son, William Lee Pritt (Cindy); one daughter, Vickie Sioux Bartoszek (Tom); two brothers, William “Jay” Ashworth (Nola Jean) and Bobbie Ashworth; five grandchildren, Kerrie, Kandie, Michael, Joseph and Kaydee; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jeff Dailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Sycamore Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

