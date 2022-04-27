ESTALEAN “ESSIE” DORTON THORNTON, age 79, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with her Lord, April 25, 2022. She was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville, W.Va. Essie was born May 8, 1942, to the late William and Bessie Dorton. She was preceded in death by seven siblings. Essie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Paul D. Thornton of Barboursville, W.Va., and four children, Jonice (Todd) Ryder of Lesage, W.Va., Robert (Candy) Swanson of Guyandotte, W.Va., Paula Thornton (Paul) Murphy of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Peggy Thornton (Mark) Baker of Lancaster, Ohio. Also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two special friends, Ginny Ferguson and Kathy Hiraga. She was employed as office manager for Watson Dental in Hampton, Va. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Kevin Lantz. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

