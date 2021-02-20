ESTHER LOUISE PERRY, 81, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 18, 2021. II Corinthians 5:8 provides Christians assurance that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Esther was born July 6, 1939, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Andrew and Ethel Bates. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Keith Perry; four brothers, Herschel, Melvin, Bud and Harless Bates, and two sisters, Wilma Holley and Iva Shaffer. She is survived by one son, Ryan Perry (Mandy); one daughter, Vickie Courts (Anthony); four grandchildren, Amber Chapman (Jack), Tyler Courts (Heather) and Jace and Isaiah Perry; six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jaxon and Kruze Chapman, and Easton, Cullen and Sutton Courts; two brothers, Cecil and Ronnie Bates, and three sisters, Garnet Blake, Carolyn Murphy and Sue Hensley. Esther loved her church family at Antioch Baptist Church in Ona, W.Va., where she was active in many ways. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Nathan Jude officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. The family requests that all COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed, to include masks and social distancing. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

