ETHAN COLIN LOVEJOY, 28, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. He was born April 17, 1993, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Donald Scott Lovejoy of Barboursville and the late Michelle Ann Lovejoy. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Brewster. He is survived by his paternal grandfather, Roger Brewster of Barboursville; one sister, Sabrina Lovejoy of Barboursville; one brother, Anthony Scott Lovejoy of Huntington; two nephews, Owen and Jordan; one niece, Paisley; and one special friend, Josh Hogsett. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you