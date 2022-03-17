ETHAN COLIN LOVEJOY, 28, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. He was born April 17, 1993, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Donald Scott Lovejoy of Barboursville and the late Michelle Ann Lovejoy. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Brewster. He is survived by his paternal grandfather, Roger Brewster of Barboursville; one sister, Sabrina Lovejoy of Barboursville; one brother, Anthony Scott Lovejoy of Huntington; two nephews, Owen and Jordan; one niece, Paisley; and one special friend, Josh Hogsett. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
