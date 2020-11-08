Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ETHEL JOYCE BARTRAM, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born in Cora, Logan County, WV, on October 2, 1927, to Mary and David Vernon. She is survived by three children: son, Fred A. McComas and wife Gale McComas, daughter, Deborah Reynolds, and daughter, Sandra Whitmore; 11 grandchildren, Shelly McComas, Christa Vest, Michael McComas, Erick Moore, Kevin Moore, Gregory Bartrum, Joseph Whitmore, Kimberly McCann, Tina Clark, Angie Jarvis and Travis Boling; and 17 great- and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.