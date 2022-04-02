ETHEL MAE BERRY, 92, of Ashton, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 28, 1930, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Laffeyette and Amanda Damron. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Orville Berry, and by all of her siblings and three grandchildren. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Smith (Mark), Wanda Johnson (David) and Pamela Pinson; three grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jennings Page officiating. Burial will follow in Apple Grove Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

