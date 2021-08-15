ETHEL MAE CLARK, 75, of Milton, passed away August 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1946, in Glenwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry R. and Ruby Pearl Scarberry Grose. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Clark; son, Dennis Ray Clark; and grandson, Garrett Austin Flaugher. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Angie and Greg Myers and Amy Dawn and Todd Flaugher; one son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Terri Fullerton-Clark; three sisters, Leola “PeeWee” McGraw, Betty Setliff and Janet Jenkins; one brother, Robert Grose; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor David Heavner. Burial will be in Barker Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

