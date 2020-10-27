EHTEL MARIE HINEMAN, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born October 28, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bowman Johnson and Clarice Bird Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Hineman; one sister, Yvonne Keeter; and one brother, Harvey Johnson. She is survived by one son, Gilbert Hineman and Nena Eddington of Hazard, Ky.; one sister, Sheila Johnson of California; one brother, Ben Johnson of Martha, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Ashley Hineman and Shane Hineman. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Elder Harold Johnson officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
