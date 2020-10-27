Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

EHTEL MARIE HINEMAN, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born October 28, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bowman Johnson and Clarice Bird Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Hineman; one sister, Yvonne Keeter; and one brother, Harvey Johnson. She is survived by one son, Gilbert Hineman and Nena Eddington of Hazard, Ky.; one sister, Sheila Johnson of California; one brother, Ben Johnson of Martha, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Ashley Hineman and Shane Hineman. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Elder Harold Johnson officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.