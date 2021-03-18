EUGENE GARLAND GILPIN, 88, of Flatwoods, Ky., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va. He was born July 17, 1932, in McConnell, W.Va., a son of the late William Mason Gilpin and Cora Adkins Gilpin. He was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Freda Spurlock Gilpin, his wife of twenty-three years, Berta Esther Hanen-Gilpin, and one son, Manford Eugene “Butch” Gilpin. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the US Army. He is survived by four daughters, Teresa (Don) Reynolds of Tennessee, Cora (Mike) Bailey of Pennsylvania, LaDonna Cutlip of Milton, W.Va., and Robin Thomas of Ashland, Ky.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, with Jason Mullins officiating. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
