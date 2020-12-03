EVA "GERRY" GERALDINE STOWASSER KEATON, 88, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare Putnam Center. She was born June 20, 1932, the oldest daughter of Larry and Dollie Jenkins Stowasser. Gerry retired from Milton Foodland. Her favorite pastimes were cooking and sewing for her loved ones, and spending time with her family and friends. She attended Florida Street Baptist Church. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Keaton; two sons, Jerry Michael and Robert Patrick Keaton, and one daughter, Emma Jane Harris. She is survived by two sisters, Pauline Feasel of Tiffin, Ohio, and Patricia Clagg of Glenwood, W.Va.; two daughters, Penelope C. Scarberry of Culloden and Michelle K. Payne (Mike) of Hedgesville, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Brenda Keaton; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

