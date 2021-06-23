EVELYN VIRGINIA PAUGH, 98, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born May 31, 1923, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry and Demma McKendree Morrison. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church in Salt Rock. Evelyn was raised in a loving home with her late sister, Glenna Ray, and her family values were passed on to her four children. She adored her family “with all of her heart,” as she often said, and cared for all of them with genuine unconditional love. Never did someone leave her house hungry, with empty hands or with a less than full heart. She was a very devoted wife to the love of her life, her late husband of 53 years, Sterling M. Paugh. Together with hard work, commitment and selfless dedication, they made a wonderful home base for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for decades. Evelyn was employed at the Huntington Publishing Company for 29 years, where she made many long-lasting friendships. She will be deeply missed, but her joy for life will be remembered by all. Evelyn is survived by her children, Linda Jefferson of Huntington, W.Va., Mary Bevins (Tom) of Milton, W.Va., Connie Desmond (Dick) of Barboursville, W.Va., and Eddie Paugh (Pamela) of Pittsburgh, Pa. Additional survivors include special sisters-in-law, Madge Adkins (Vernon) and Pauline Adkins (Edward), all of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Rodney Moehling of Huntington, W.Va., Scott Hensley (Sheila) of Raleigh, N.C., Shannon Grabowski (Chuck) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Eric Desmond of Huntington, W.Va., Summerson Springer (Bryan) of Charlotte, N.C., and Tyson Paugh (Amber) of Salt Rock, W.Va. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Preston and Palmer Moehling, Sterling, Stone and Sierra Hensley, Will, Jon, Anna and Owen Grabowski, Brycen, Finn, Bennett, Evie and Poppy Springer and Madison Boyd. There will be a memorial service for family and friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Kevin Lantz officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Huntington, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Arrangements are in the care of Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville, W.Va. Pallbearers will be Rodney Moehling, Scott Hensley, Eric Desmond, Tyson Paugh, Preston Moehling and Palmer Moehling. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
