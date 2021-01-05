EVERETT "BUZZY" HUTCHINSON, 80, of Milton, W.Va., ran into the arms of his loving wife Thelma Jean Hutchinson in Heaven on December 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Ruby Hutchinson; his brother, Jerry "Bo" Hutchinson; and his sister, Dixie Casto. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Elmer and Florence Ball; sister-in-law, Dorkas Gill; and brother-in-law, Jerry Morrison. Buzzy had a very special grandfather, Rev. Grover Cleveland Hutchinson. Buzzy is survived by two very loving, devoted daughters in which was his world, April Stanley (Darin) and Heather (Donny); his three greatest treasures, his grandkids Zachary Billups (Megan), Shawn Billups (Brook) and his princess Zoey Grace Adkins. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Lowe (Rodney); his in-laws, Dotty and Bobby Courts, Marvin and Barbara Ball, Sharon Morrison (Eddie). Buzzy had so many special nieces and nephews, and a special nephew, Matthew Courts; special extended family, the Kinders. Buzzy had a very special furry friend, Sugar, which never left his side. Buzzy, Thelma, and girls had an amazing church family in which Buzzy served as a deacon for 54 years. He also served with United States Army, was a chaplain for the Milton VFW, retired from ACF Foundries, and was a member of the Mountain Man Club. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Good Hope Baptist Church, by Pastor Chad Clark. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

