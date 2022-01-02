EVERETT GARRED REYNOLDS, 81, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2021. He was born June 15, 1940, in Cabell County, a son of the late George and Dora Dotson Reynolds. He was also preceded in death by one son, Scott Reynolds. He was a retired mold maker at Owens-Illinois, with 33 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathryn Clagg Reynolds; two daughters, Deborah Buckley (Len) and Rhonda Hickman (Dwayne); six grandchildren, Lindsay Buckley (Andrew Colegrove), Adam Buckley (Brittani), Kyle McCallister (Megan), Kristen Nichols (Seth), Hope Reynolds and Sheena Reynolds; six great-grandchildren, which were his little pride and joys, Delaney, Oliver, Henry, Carson, Lucas and Alyss; and many cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chelcie Gibson and Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
