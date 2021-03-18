EVERETTE BRINEGAR, 83, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born June 7, 1937, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Lorenza and Beatrice Adkins Brinegar. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Louella Parsons Brinegar; two daughters, Gloria Grinstead and Trish Jarrell; three sisters, Mary Perry, Francis Tomblin and Darlene Adkins; and by two brothers, Ezra Brinegar and Darrell Brinegar. He is survived by four daughters, Beverly Wilkerson, Leona Carter, Violet Nicely (Troy) and Renee Turner (Rodney); two sons, Michael Brinegar and Timothy Brinegar (Jackie); two sisters, Alberta Perry and Ilene Perry; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special friend and neighbor, Linda Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Jason McComas and Elder Eddie McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you