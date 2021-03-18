EVERETTE BRINEGAR, 83, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born June 7, 1937, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Lorenza and Beatrice Adkins Brinegar. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Louella Parsons Brinegar; two daughters, Gloria Grinstead and Trish Jarrell; three sisters, Mary Perry, Francis Tomblin and Darlene Adkins; and by two brothers, Ezra Brinegar and Darrell Brinegar. He is survived by four daughters, Beverly Wilkerson, Leona Carter, Violet Nicely (Troy) and Renee Turner (Rodney); two sons, Michael Brinegar and Timothy Brinegar (Jackie); two sisters, Alberta Perry and Ilene Perry; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special friend and neighbor, Linda Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Jason McComas and Elder Eddie McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
