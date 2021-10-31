EVYON JUNE (JOHNSON) HENDERSON, 71, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jeremy Harless. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. She was born May 5, 1950, in St. Albans, a daughter of the late Lawrence Thorton Johnson and Leona Belle (Casto) Harshbarger. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Leona Johnson; and brothers, Roger Lee Johnson, David Eugene Johnson and Harold Wayne Johnson. Evyon is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Henderson; daughters, Belinda Pleasants (Ivan) and Angela Gerwig (Perry), all of Huntington; brothers, Donald Clayton Johnson of Huntington, John Sowards of Hurricane, W.Va., and Robert Johnson of Ravenswood, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jacob (Taelor), Christin (J.B.), Tatum and Ivan Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Maeven and Mina Harshbarger. Evyon had a great love for animals. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

