FAY HARDEN MITCHELL, 86, passed away in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin P. Mitchell, and her son, Phillip J. Mitchell. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
