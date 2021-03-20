FERN ELVIN MEADOWS, 69, of Milton, W.Va., passed away March 17, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1951, in Glenwood, W.Va., a son of the late Odis and Neva Flora Meadows. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Meadows; one daughter, Christy Black; one son, David (Valerie) Meadows; grandchildren, Chelsie Black, Matthew (Montana) Black, Corey, Colt and Kiarra Sowards, and Dalton Meadows. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, by Pastor Kim Stone. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

