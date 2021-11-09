FORD ALLEN BLAIR, 87, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. He was born August 20, 1934, in Asa, Ky., a son of the late Prater and Goldie O’Bryan Blair. He was a retired chemist from INCO, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and an avid golfer. He was a graduate of Marshall University and was a long-standing member of the Big Green Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Ruth Chandler Blair; one sister, Thelma Julian; and two brothers, Leon Blair and Coy Blair. He is survived by one daughter, Denise Stombock and her husband David of Huntington; three grandchildren, Alexandria White (Nathan) of Winfield, W.Va., Chad Terry of Huntington, and Josh Stombock (Alishia) of Ona; and two great-grandchildren, Brysen and Hailey Stombock. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Tracy Call officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall student struck, killed on 3rd Avenue near campus
- Union says replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital causing problems
- Cabell Huntington Hospital workers to strike for first time in 23 years after rejecting proposed contract
- Jessica Huff brings college, pro experience to St. Joe girls
- MU student struck, killed near campus ID’d
- Officials say Cabell Huntington Hospital operations running smoothly despite strike
- Huntington East students dismissed early after employee exposed to fentanyl
- Technical issue delays Lawrence County election results
- Marshall president-elect to earn $470K per year, can continue philanthropic work
- Strike at Special Metals enters second month
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Turf Bowl
- Photos: 2021 Marshall University Marathon
- Photos: Union workers from service, maintenance units of CHH begin strike
- Photos: Siptacular Wine Festival
- Photos: Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic University, football
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: MU men's basketball takes on UPIKE
- Photos: Gov. Andy Beshear cuts ceremonial ribbon for Russell 'flyover' bridge
- Photos: Word on The Block
- Photos: SEIU press conference conducted along 17th Street