FORD ALLEN BLAIR, 87, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. He was born August 20, 1934, in Asa, Ky., a son of the late Prater and Goldie O’Bryan Blair. He was a retired chemist from INCO, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and an avid golfer. He was a graduate of Marshall University and was a long-standing member of the Big Green Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Ruth Chandler Blair; one sister, Thelma Julian; and two brothers, Leon Blair and Coy Blair. He is survived by one daughter, Denise Stombock and her husband David of Huntington; three grandchildren, Alexandria White (Nathan) of Winfield, W.Va., Chad Terry of Huntington, and Josh Stombock (Alishia) of Ona; and two great-grandchildren, Brysen and Hailey Stombock. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Tracy Call officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

