FRANCES JUANITA “TOMMY” JOBE, 88, on December 31, 2020, went home to those who have already passed, including her mother, Wilma Mae Gue; father, William “Bill” McKinley Gue; sister, Helen Roberta Gue; brother, Tilmon Gue; and brother, Horatio Gue. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Dewey “Junie” Jobe Jr.; daughter, Anita (Ronnie) Adkins of Barboursville; son, Richard Michael Jobe (Teresa Lewis) of Salt Rock; three grandchildren, Nathaniel (Michelle) Adkins of Barboursville, Erin Lewis (Robert Gay Jr.) of Weston, W.Va., and Tracy (Jamy) McClanahan of Barboursville; four great-grandchildren, Sam, Ashley, Ethan and Quinton; four great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special family friend and caregiver, Gina Dial. She was employed at Gallagher Ford in Huntington as a young lady, then at Childers Market in Salt Rock for many years until its closing. She was then employed at the Salt Rock Post Office in her later years until retirement. She will live on in the minds and hearts of her family and friends forever. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

