FRANCIS EILEEN CONNOLLY, 88, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was born August 19, 1932, in Calhoun County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rufus and Opal Connolly. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Victor Fowler; one brother, Jack Connolly; and one sister, Margaret Fowler. She is survived by three sons, John Fowler, Kenneth Fowler and Douglas Fowler; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife and mother, and devoted her life to her family and her hospice patients that she took care of in her home. At her request, there will be no services and she will be cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. She called her family her angels, and she is now their angel. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

