FRANCIS SCHULLER HEDRICK, age 82, husband of Carolyn L. Hedrick of Culloden, W.Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father to prepare a place for his family on Thursday, January 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 26, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late John and Muriel Carter Hedrick. He was retired from Houdaille Industries and was a veteran of the US Navy and US Army. He was preceded in death by one son, Schuller E. Hedrick, and one grandson, Joshua Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-five years, Carolyn L. Johnson Hedrick; five children, Rebecca S. (Robert) Parsons of Lesage, W.Va., Tina Davis of Teays Valley, Joanne Hedrick of Lima, Ohio, Randy Davis of Huntington and Buddy (Lelia) Davis of Fort Myers, Fla.; a very special person, “Brother”; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and 28 living and deceased brothers and sisters that dearly loved him. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. He is truly loved and cherished, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

