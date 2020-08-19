Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


FRANCISCO ARCIGAL CONSTANTINO, MD, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima, Huntington, by Father Paul Yuenger, Father Manny Gellido and Father Mike Lecies. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born April 2, 1939, in Manila, Philippines, a son of the late Raymond and Maria Arcigal Constantino. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vermadel Noel Constantino, and one grandson, Francis Miller. He is survived by his wife, Lourdes Balbago Constantino; children, Mark Constantino (Marichu), Manila, Philippines, Irma Swarn, MD (Ann), Mansfield, Ohio, Sharon Constantino (Raymond), Mansfield, Ohio, Cindy Dugan, MD (Patrick Dugan, MD), Parkersburg, and Kim Miller, CRNA (Stephen Miller, MD) of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley Swarn, Vetorio Swarn, George Swarn, Vaughn Sizemore, Bradford Dugan, Emily Dugan, Michael Dugan, Evan Miller and Grace Miller; and stepchildren, Beverly Chan and Anna Salangsang. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.