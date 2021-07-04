FRANK FULTON SMITH, 87, of Milton, passed away July 2, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born June 11, 1934, in Milton, a son of the late Herbert and Eva Looney Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Pauline Smith. He was so proud of his family and was a Mason for over 50 years. He is survived by his children, Diana (Norman) Lunsford, Mike (Pam) Smith and Jodi Smith; one sister, Leanor (Jeff) Stevens; one brother, Kermit (Dorothy) Smith; grandchildren, Natosha (Bobby), Megan (Chris), Brandi (Jamie), McKyla, Keeli, David and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Addison, Griffin, Keegan, Mason, Maddox, Aoife and Cillian; and special caregivers, Robin Bird and Alexas Scarberry. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Milton Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Milton Baptist Church by Pastor Allen Stewart. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery with Masonic graveside services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

