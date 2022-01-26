FRANKLIN DWAYNE ADAMS, 55, of Ona, passed away January 12, 2022. He was born July 26, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Carolyn Sue Elkins Adams and the late David Lowell Adams. He is survived by four children, Jeffrey Adams of Prescott, Arizona, Beth Adkins of Ona, Shawn Adams of Ona and Shane Adams of Ona; sisters, Gail Cobb of Salt Rock, Kathy Stanley of South Point, Ohio, and Paula Adams of Barboursville; one brother, Timothy Adams of Ona; and seven grandchildren. Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you